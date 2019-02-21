More than 20 firefighters quit in Thorndike

THORNDIKE (WGME) – More than 20 firefighters are off the job in the town of Thorndike.

First, the fire chief stepped down.

Then, during a heated town meeting, more than two dozen other firefighters quit, leaving only four.

Former Thorndike Fire Captain Shawn Bristol says firefighters resigned over equipment issues that the town won't pay to fix.

"We have been forced as a company to work with outdated and deteriorated equipment, without a town that is willing to either help us fix the equipment appropriately or replace it as needed," Bristol said.

But Select Board Member Bob Carter says whenever firefighters have asked for something, they've gotten it.

"We've never said no," Carter said.

Carter says the real reason for the mass exodus is a letter.

It's from Waldo County emergency response officials, and it accuses the Thorndike Fire Department of putting lives in danger.

The letter calls Assistant Fire Chief George Russell careless and inexperienced, and says his lack of leadership is putting firefighters at risk.

As a result, selectmen asked the assistant chief to resign, which he did.

"We asked that this one individual step down and not have anything to do with the fire department,” Carter said. “That's why they all resigned. When you get people like this telling you you need to clean up your act in town, for the safety of surrounding firefighters and the safety of the firefighters in your town, you need to respond. You don't have any choice."

Carter understands their loyalty to their former assistant chief, up to a point.

"I can understand that,” Carter said. “You know, you're part of a brotherhood. I can deal with that, but don't shoot yourself in the foot

Carter hopes the firefighters return.

Until then, he says Thorndike will rely on help from neighboring towns.

The Board of Selectmen is also considering taking over the town's fire department.