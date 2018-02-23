MENU
40
component-ddb-728x90-v1-01-desktop

Officers search for contraband inside Maine jail

by WGME

Officers did a quarterly search for contraband at the Cumberland County Jail Friday morning. (WGME)

PORTLAND (WGME) -- As Maine deals with a rise in the number of drug overdose deaths, one county jail is working to eliminate drugs from inside its facility.

Officers did a quarterly search for contraband at the Cumberland County Jail Friday morning.

A search they say they would like to do more often to keep track of their ability to keep drugs out the jail.

The full search begins with removing inmates from their cells.

Officers and K-9s looked for items like drugs, homemade brew, and man-made weapons.

With Maine’s overdose deaths higher than 400 in 2017, Sheriff Kevin Joyce said their primary goal is to keep drugs out.

He says a lot of inmates are in jail not for using drugs, but for committing crimes to pay for their drug habit.

Some feel jail is more safe than being on the streets but the sheriff says that should not be the case.

"People shouldn't end up in jail to receive what they need for mental health treatment, or a drug rehabilitation treatment. They ought to be able to get it before they get in jail,” Joyce said. “We're never going to go out of business but the reality is there are people here that should not be here. They need to be fixed."

close video ad
Unmutetoggle ad audio on off

Trending

1
 

Standish restaurant closes, employees say they're still owed money

Standish restaurant closes, employees say they're still owed money
2
 

Maine man allegedly arrested with 21 pounds of pot in NH

Maine man allegedly arrested with 21 pounds of pot in NH
3
 

I-Team: CMP looking at billing system as possible cause for high bills

I-Team: CMP looking at billing system as possible cause for high bills
4
 

State regulators initiate investigation into CMP after I-Team hands over data analysis

State regulators initiate investigation into CMP after I-Team hands over data analysis
5
 

Teen battling cancer dies weeks after marrying girlfriend

Teen battling cancer dies weeks after marrying girlfriend

DON'T MISS OUT

Stay Connected with WGME

©  Sinclair Broadcast Group
TermsPrivacyFCC InfoEEO

News In Pictures

ShareTweet

Trending

1

Standish restaurant closes, employees say they're still owed money

Standish restaurant closes, employees say they're still owed money
2

Maine man allegedly arrested with 21 pounds of pot in NH

Maine man allegedly arrested with 21 pounds of pot in NH
3

I-Team: CMP looking at billing system as possible cause for high bills

I-Team: CMP looking at billing system as possible cause for high bills
4

State regulators initiate investigation into CMP after I-Team hands over data analysis

State regulators initiate investigation into CMP after I-Team hands over data analysis
5

Teen battling cancer dies weeks after marrying girlfriend

Teen battling cancer dies weeks after marrying girlfriend
6

Ambulance, Maine hospital to pay $1.4M in unneeded transport case

Ambulance, Maine hospital to pay $1.4M in unneeded transport case
7

Documents reveal details of calls to authorities about school shooting suspect

Documents reveal details of calls to authorities about school shooting suspect
8

Dance instructor out on bail, charged with sexually abusing minor

Dance instructor out on bail, charged with sexually abusing minor
9

Former Maine student charged with plot to shoot up high school

Former Maine student charged with plot to shoot up high school
10

I-Team: State regulators 'very concerned' about record-high CMP bills

I-Team: State regulators 'very concerned' about record-high CMP bills