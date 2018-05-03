MENU
Maine teen receiving rabies treatment after bobcat attack

by WGME

A 17-year-old is receiving rabies treatments after a bobcat attack. (WGME)

STOW (WGME) – A 17-year-old is receiving rabies treatments after a bobcat attack.

Officials in Oxford County are looking for the cat and warning the public.

According to the Maine Warden Service, the first attack happened Wednesday night when the bobcat attacked the 17-year-old boy and his father.

John Plowden and his son, Justin, saw the bobcat on their property on Union Hill Road in Stow, which is on the Maine-New Hampshire border.

The second attack happened Thursday morning in nearby Lovell, on South Lower Bay Road.

Wardens say the same cat attacked a small dog, which was injured and is being treated by a veterinarian.

The cat bit Justin in the face and scratched his back.

The cat also clawed his father when he pulled the animal off of his son.

Game wardens are in the area trying to locate the animal.

People should be on the lookout and keep their distance. Wardens say it may have had porcupine quills in its face.

