Lyman couple busted for bringing cocaine into Maine

by WGME

Lisa Sullivan and Buck Papapetrou face drug trafficking charges after police found cocaine and cash in their car at the Maine border Thursday. (York County Jail)

LYMAN (WGME) -- A couple from Lyman is facing drug trafficking charges after a police investigation showed they were bringing cocaine from Massachusetts back to Maine to sell.

Lisa Sullivan, 50, and Buck Papapetrou, 53, from John Street in Lyman were stopped at the Maine border Thursday. Drug agents found 313 grams of cocaine in their car, along with $,8,358 in suspected drug proceeds.

A search of their Lyman home led police to find two more grams of cocaine, $20,872 , anabolic steroids and two guns.

Police had been investigating the couple fro two months.

The street value of the cocaine seized is $31,000, according to police.

Sullivan and Papapetrou are being held in the York County Jail on $25,000 bail on aggravated trafficking of cocaine charges.

