Haitian Immigrant Living in Maine Faces Deportation

Lexius Saint Martin has been living in the U.S. since 1994, but he is now facing deportation. (Courtesy: John Reynolds)

WATERVILLE (WGME) – Across the country, immigration officers are cracking down on refugees with criminal records.

In Waterville, the community is rallying around a Haitian refugee facing imminent deportation leaving a pregnant wife and two children behind.

"It is wrong to be destroying families and breaking up families,” said Jennifer Jones who attended a rally in Waterville Saturday supporting Lexius Saint Martin.

Saint Martin came to the United States with his family in 1994. In 2007 he was arrested on drug charges. According to our media partners at the Sun Journal, he was trafficking cocaine. Saint Martin was sentenced to seven months in jail.

More than ten years later, Saint Martin was picked up by ICE officers on January 2nd, 2018. He was on his way to work at the time and was asked to take his car back to his home. He was unable to say goodbye to his wife and children.

"My sister will never be the same again, ever,” said John Reynolds, Saint Martin’s brother-in-law.

At Saturday's rally, organizers asked everyone to call state representatives and senators on Saint Martin’s behalf.

He is being held in New Hampshire and lawyers are working on his case.

His wife will give birth to a third child in three months.